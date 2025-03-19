Pakistani actress Saboor Aly welcomes first child: Boy or girl?

Islamabad: One of the most-loved celebrity couples of Pakistani entertainment industry, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are on cloud nine as they have become parents now. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 18, 2025. The joyous news was shared by the couple on Instagram, where they introduced their little bundle of joy to the world.

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari welcome baby girl

Sharing adorable pictures with their newborn daughter on Instagram, Saboor and Ali wrote: “Our tiny miracle, our biggest blessing. The sight of the smallest hands leaving the biggest impact is unbelievable. Welcome Serena Ali to the world. The magic awaits you. ~18.03.25.”

Pregnancy Rumors & The Big Surprise

Speculations about Saboor’s pregnancy began circulating earlier this month when she donned a polka dot dress at her March 3 birthday celebration, a style inspired by Bollywood actresses. However, the couple chose to keep their journey private and never made an official announcement before the birth of their daughter.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari tied the knot in 2022 and have been one of the most admired celebrity couples in Pakistan. Apart from her successful acting career, Saboor Aly has recently stepped into politics. She is currently serving as a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh following the 2025 by-elections.

Saboor, who is also the younger sister of renowned actress Sajal Aly, gained fame with her role in Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain (2011) and later starred in several hit dramas, including Mere Khudaya (2018), Gul-o-Gulzar (2019), and Fitrat (2020), for which she won the Lux Style Award for Best TV Actress.