Pakistani comedian dies after heart attack on set, video viral

Islamabad: Veteran Pakistani comedian and stage actor Allah Rakha Pepsi passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest during the shoot of a television show. He was 50. The comedian reportedly collapsed on the set of Public Demand after suddenly feeling unwell. Crew members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

For the unversed, he died on on July 6, 2026.

A video of his final moments, aired by the show and later widely shared on social media, has left fans heartbroken. In the clip, Allah Rakha Pepsi can be seen appearing uncomfortable before suddenly collapsing on stage. At first, some believed it was part of his comic act, but panic quickly spread among those present as the seriousness of the situation became clear.

The viral video has also triggered widespread criticism online. Many social media users questioned the crew’s response, claiming no one appeared to perform CPR or administer immediate first aid before he was taken to the hospital.

Several fans expressed disappointment over the lack of emergency preparedness on the set, with many calling for better medical training and first-aid facilities during television productions.

According to Pakistani media reports, close friends and colleagues said the comedian had been under emotional and financial stress in the days leading up to his death. Reports also claimed he had been dealing with personal family concerns alongside undiagnosed heart-related health issues.

Allah Rakha Pepsi was one of Pakistan’s well-known comedy artists, celebrated for his mimicry, stage performances, and Punjabi theatre. Over the years, he built a loyal fan following with his energetic comic timing and memorable collaborations with some of the country’s leading comedians, earning a special place in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.