Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu lands on Colors, fans shocked

Mumbai: The global buzz around the Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu shows no signs of slowing down. Even after its grand finale in March, the romantic series continues to dominate conversations online, and a recent move by Indian channel Colors TV has only added fresh fuel to the hype.

In a surprising crossover moment, Colors TV shared a clip from its trending serial Seher Hone Ko Hai on its official Instagram page, but what caught everyone’s attention was the background music. The channel used the title track of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu to elevate an emotional scene where the lead characters, Mahid and Seher, part ways – mirroring the heartbreak of Ayra and Kamyar, played by Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan in the Pakistani drama.

Captioning the video, Colors wrote, “Mahid and Seher part ways, but does fate have other plans?”

The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with reactions. Many couldn’t help but draw parallels between the two shows. One user wrote, “This song is made only for Kamyar Ayra..” while another questioned, “Will the government sue Colors for using this song? I mean aren’t they banned?”

Others embraced the crossover, with comments like “Color also obsessed with Meri Zindagi hai tu… just love this song,” and “Meri zindagi hain tu x Seher.” Some kept it simple yet impactful, writing “This song and them,” highlighting how perfectly the track fit the scene.

More about Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which premiered on November 7, 2025, and concluded on March 22, 2026, has emerged as one of the biggest Pakistani dramas in recent times. Starring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyar Sohail and Hania Aamir as Ayra Irfan, the show struck a chord with audiences through its intense storytelling.

The drama also achieved a remarkable milestone during its run, crossing 1 billion views on YouTube, becoming the fastest Pakistani drama to do so, reaching the mark within just 22 episodes.

With a strong supporting cast including Ali Rehman Khan, Vardah Aziz, Alyy Khan, and Javeria Abbasi, the series was directed by Musaddiq Malek and written by Radain Shah. Its gripping narrative, centered on two individuals from contrasting worlds, continues to resonate with viewers.

And now, with Indian television tapping into its emotional appeal, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has once again proven that its impact goes far beyond borders.