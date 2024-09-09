Pakistani drama Noor Jahan to END this week: Last episode date

Islamabad: One of the most popular Pakistani dramas, Noor Jahan, has captured the hearts of viewers in both Pakistan and India. With its gripping storyline and unexpected twists, the show has kept fans eagerly awaiting each episode.

The drama, which has aired 31 episodes so far, is nearing its conclusion, and viewers are on the edge of their seats as the story unfolds. The last second episode is set to air this Friday, September 13, with the highly anticipated finale scheduled for September 14.

Recent episodes have taken an exciting turn, particularly with Noor Bano’s daring plan that led to Hunaid’s arrest—a move praised by fans as a game-changing moment. This unexpected twist has only intensified the anticipation for the final showdown.

Noor Jahan” produced by ARY Digital, boasts a star-studded cast, including Kubra Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Zoya Nasir, Hajra Yamin, Saba Hamid, and Noor Ul Hassan. The drama is penned by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Musadik Malik, with production by Six Sigma Plus.

As the finale approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a dramatic and unforgettable conclusion. Are you excited? Comment below.