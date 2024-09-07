Pakistani drama Noor Jahan last episode, director drops BIG hint

Islamabad: The hit Pakistani drama Noor Jahan is making waves not just in their homeland but India and other Asian countries. The show has been captivating audiences with its engaging storyline and stellar performances. The show, which premiered on May 25, has become a sensation and has with aired 30 episodes so far.

Noor Jahan airs every Friday and Saturday. Fans have been hooked from the start, eagerly anticipating each new episode. However, it appears that the popular series is nearing its end.

Director Musaddiq Naseem Malek confirmed the news on Instagram, hinting that the final episode may air next week, around September 13 or 14. “Count down to the END starts tonight 8pm,” he wrote, signaling the show’s upcoming finale.

While many viewers are sad to see the show conclude, some are pleased that Noor Jahan will end on a high note, avoiding unnecessary dragging.

Produced by Six Sigma Plus Productions, the drama features a star-studded cast, including Saba Hamid, Kubra Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Noor Hassan, Zoya Nasir, and Hajra Yamin.