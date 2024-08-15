Pakistani drama Radd last episode date is here, viewers angry

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani drama Radd is set to conclude today with its 37th episode, which will air on August 15. Fans are eagerly anticipating the finale after an exhilarating 36th episode aired yesterday that left viewers on the edge of their seats.

Starring Sheheryar Munawar, Hiba Bukhari, and Arsalan Naseer, Radd began with a bang and quickly became one of the most-watched dramas of 2024. Despite its early success, the show faced criticism for losing its initial charm and being perceived as overly dragged in later episodes.

Fans react to last episode promo.

girl, it seems like most of the last episode will be focused around zain, salaar and emaan. I’m so disappointed, I can’t believe we STILL to watch Zain even in the last episode of the entire show when we could’ve just gotten such beautiful emaar scenes. I’m suing everyone. https://t.co/wINTwHkI1m — txt11 (@elitemoarmy) August 14, 2024

Exactly what makes me upset! Wished he would at least be gone in the 2nd last episode but, they had to keep him till the very end! I really wanna know if this happened to other second leads too or its just Arsalan's popularity that they wanted him till the end?#Radd https://t.co/4zQAIJIGAf — Avi🥀 (@avi_reads) August 14, 2024

Haven’t watched last 7-8 episodes and don’t intend to as well #radd

But I just saw last episode promo.. wtf is going on? Since when is Eman “kaid” in Salaars heart!? I mean didn’t see choose to stay with him even after Salaar gave her an out!? Tf is that dialogue? — IshqIbadat (@ibadat83822) August 14, 2024

Promo of last episode says Salaar will walk out by uniting Zain & Emaan. Wtf 😤#Radd — 🥂 (@Shaheerparadise) August 14, 2024

What was the point of putting Salaar ka trauma if they wanted to deal with in the last episode? I don't think ptv will ever be able to portray mental health issues poperly (barring a few). The therapists are asking Emaan for help😭🤡#Radd — Kiyun btaaun🇵🇸 (@Wanderer_006) August 14, 2024

Written by the talented Sanam Mehdi and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, Radd is produced by iDream Entertainment.

As the series wraps up, viewers are keen to see how the story will conclude and whether it will deliver a satisfying end to its dramatic journey.