Pakistani drama Radd last episode date is here, viewers angry

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani drama Radd is set to conclude today with its 37th episode, which will air on August 15. Fans are eagerly anticipating the finale after an exhilarating 36th episode aired yesterday that left viewers on the edge of their seats.
Starring Sheheryar Munawar, Hiba Bukhari, and Arsalan Naseer, Radd began with a bang and quickly became one of the most-watched dramas of 2024. Despite its early success, the show faced criticism for losing its initial charm and being perceived as overly dragged in later episodes.
Fans react to last episode promo.
Written by the talented Sanam Mehdi and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, Radd is produced by iDream Entertainment.
As the series wraps up, viewers are keen to see how the story will conclude and whether it will deliver a satisfying end to its dramatic journey.