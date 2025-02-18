Pakistani drama Tere Bin 2: Fans finally get big update [Video]

Islamabad: It’s been over a year since the makers of the global hit Pakistani drama Tere Bin announced a sequel, Tere Bin 2, starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi in the lead roles. Fans were left eagerly waiting, with no updates, fueling speculations about its possible cancellation. However, the wait is finally over as the big update is here!

Wahaj Ali, who became a household name through his role as Murtasim in Tere Bin, confirmed that the sequel is very much happening. Responding to a fan’s query about the release date, Wahaj assured, “We are airing it very soon,” leaving fans thrilled and eagerly anticipating the next chapter. Watch the viral video below.

Since his ongoing drama Sunn Mere Dil is all set to conclude this week, fans are hopeful that Tere Bin 2 will arrive this year.

The record-breaking success of Tere Bin, which amassed nearly 4 billion views on YouTube and captivated audiences across Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and other Urdu-speaking regions, has solidified Wahaj Ali’s status as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.