‘Pakistani dramas are all about making money’, says top actress

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas have become a sensation among Indian audiences, with their growing popularity defying boundaries and bans. Despite restrictions on Pakistani channels in India, platforms like YouTube have emerged as a significant space for these dramas to reach millions of Indian viewers.

Shows like Tere Bin, starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, have become chart-toppers, breaking records with over 4 billion views on YouTube alone.

Top Pakistani dramas Tere Bin, Mere Humsafar and Ishq Murshid (Instagram)

This surge in viewership reflects a shift in the way Pakistani dramas are consumed today.

Nadia Afgan, a prominent Pakistani actress, weighed in on this matter in her latest interview, emphasizing that the industry has become more commercially driven. “It is all about money making. We are not making entertainment. We are making money,” she remarked, pointing out how YouTube views have now replaced traditional TRP ratings as the key metric of success.

Nadia also noted that their dramas enjoy tremendous popularity in countries like India and Bangladesh. She explained, “Most of Pakistan’s dramas are viewed more in India and Bangladesh because people there see a drama for what it is.”

“In my opinion, if they stopped watching Pakistani dramas on YouTube, no one would be watching them there,” she said.

With the demand for Pakistani dramas soaring across borders, episodes are now amassing more than 5 million views within just a day of release.

