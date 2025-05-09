Pakistani drones shot down in Rajasthan, Jammu; one hits Ferozepur, injures 3

As the tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate, the Indian Armed Forces successfully intercepted Pakistani drones in Pathankot, Jammu, Rajouri, Jaisalmer and Pokhran on Friday evening, May 9. The blasts were heard across the city amid the blackout, creating panic among residents.

One Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Ferozepur and injured a family. The injured were rushed to a hospital for further treatment, reported ANI.

“We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army…” said SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu in a statement to the media.

Speaking ot the media, Dr Kamal Bagi said that one of them is a woman and is in critical. “She has suffered severe burns. The other two have lesser burns. We have immediately started their treatment. They are from the same family,” he added.

Shelling has been reported in Uri and Kupwara, while firing has been reported on the Jaisalmer border. Additionally, explosions have been reported in Pokhran.

A night earlier, India thwarted an infiltration bid in Jammu’s Samba, killing at least seven terrorists and causing extensive damage to the Pakistan Post Dhandhar, reported ANI.

CM Abdullah’s message

The chief minister, Omar Abdullah, posted on X alongside a photo showing the city in blackout. He captioned the image: “Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city.”

In his message, the chief minister urged calm and caution: “It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu, please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together.”

Airports shut

At least 24 airports in northern and western parts of the country, including Srinagar and Chandigarh, have been shut for civilian flights till May 15, 05:29 hours. The airports include Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishengarh, Patiala, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Bathinda.

Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Leh, Bikaner, Pathankot, Jammu, Jamnagar, and Bhuj are among the other airports that have been temporarily closed for civilian flights.