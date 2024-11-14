Pakistani fan’s gifts to Mika Singh: Diamonds, gold, 3cr watch

Mumbai: Fans sometimes go to extraordinary lengths to show their love for their favorite stars, and a latest viral video of singer Mika Singh is proof of that devotion. During a live concert in Biloxi, USA, Mika was showered with expensive gifts by a Pakistani fan, and the gesture has left everyone talking and surprised.

In a video shared by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani, the fan is seen enthusiastically waving a thick white-gold chain in the air as Mika performs. The fan’s admiration didn’t stop there. He proceeded to present the singer with the white gold chain, along with diamond rings, white gold bracelet and a Rolex watch reportedly valued at Rs 3 crore.

Mika, visibly moved by the fan’s generous gesture, invited him onto the stage, where the two shared a warm hug. Mika accepted the gifts graciously, thanking the fan for his support.

Known for his energetic performances and chart-topping hits, Mika Singh has long been a beloved figure in the Indian music industry. With party anthems like Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Singh Is Kinng, Mauja Hi Mauja, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, Party Toh Banti Hai, and 440 Volt, Mika is not only one of Bollywood’s most popular playback singers but also one of its highest-paid artists.