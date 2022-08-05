Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick safe in Kabul, says envoy

New Delhi: Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick, who went missing in Kabul, is “safe”, Islamabad’s envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan confirmed on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Ambassador said: “Regarding reports about Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick, I have just talked to him on phone briefly. He is in Kabul and safe. Embassy will remain in touch with him.”

Mallick, who was in Afghanistan to cover the first anniversary of the country’s takeover by the Taliban, reached Kabul on Wednesday.

He went missing the next day after recording a story about the safe house in the Afghan capital where Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike.

Also taking to Twitter on Friday, the journalist wrote, “I am back”, without giving out further details.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Foreign Office has also confirmed about Mallick being “safely back” in Kabul.

The Office had previously expressed concerns about the reported disappearance, saying it was in touch with local authorities and the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul for his “early & safe return”.