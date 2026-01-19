Mumbai: Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment has emerged as one of India’s most loved cooking-comedy reality shows. Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show debuted in June 2024 and has already completed two successful seasons. Currently airing its third season, which began in November 2025, the show continues to win hearts with its mix of celebrity cooking, witty banter, and nonstop laughter, especially driven by Bharti’s hosting and Krushna Abhishek’s humour.

Amid the massive popularity of Laughter Chefs Season 3, a Pakistani show titled Kashmir Comedy Kitchen has come under spotlight again. The show, which originally premiered in August 2025, has gone viral again after clips resurfaced on Instagram, leading to widespread comparisons with the Indian series.

As clips from Laughter Chefs continue to dominate social media, viewers have begun calling out Kashmir Comedy Kitchen for allegedly copying the format.

Hosted by Pakistani comedian Faiza Saleem, with Chef Saadat Siddiqui as the culinary supervisor, Kashmir Comedy Kitchen follows a similar concept featuring celebrity contestants competing in humorous cooking challenges. The show includes popular Pakistani celebrities such as Amar Khan, Yashma Gill, Mariyam Nafees, and Mustafa Chaudhary.

However, the resemblance in format and tone has not gone unnoticed, with several social media users criticising the makers for lack of originality.

The backlash has extended to comparisons between the hosts as well, with some viewers accusing Faiza Saleem of trying to imitate Bharti Singh’s comedic style. Social media has been flooded with reactions, including comments from Pakistani users expressing embarrassment and apologising to Indian audiences over what they termed a “cheap copy.”

Here’s how social media users are reacting.

One social media user wrote, “as a pakistani, mein sharminda hun”

“Hum sharminda hai,” another commented

Another Pakistani social media user wrote, “Hum khud India wala pasand karty hain. Yaha bhi koi nai dekhta ye cheap copy.”

A third one commented, “Pury Pakistan ki trf sa mafi mangta hu.”

“As a Pakistani -main indians se Mafi mngti houn,” wrote one more netizen.