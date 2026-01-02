Islamabad: The year 2025 proved to be a landmark one for Pakistani entertainment, with dramas dominating screens, actors gaining massive global attention, and social media turning stars into international sensations. From record-breaking viewership to viral moments and headline-making performances, several actors stood out for truly ruling the year.

Popular Pakistani entertainment Instagram page Entertainment Era has now released its list of the ‘Top 10 Trending Male and Female Pakistani Actors of 2025’, ranking them based on multiple factors including on-screen performances, popularity, internet buzz, controversies, films, dramas, and overall global reach.

According to the page, the ranking reflects how consistently these actors performed throughout the year and how strongly they captured audience attention both in Pakistan and beyond. Notably, every name on the list starred in some of the biggest and most talked-about Pakistani dramas of 2025.

Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi and Danish Taimoor (Instagram)

Top 10 Trending Male Actors of Pakistan in 2025

Leading the male list is Danish Taimoor, who continued his reign on television with back-to-back hits and strong fan following. Close behind is Fawad Khan, whose presence once again proved his unmatched star power and global appeal.

Actors like Ahad Raza Mir, Bilal Abbas Khan, and Wahaj Ali remained fan favourites thanks to powerful performances and intense roles, while veterans like Humayun Saeed reminded audiences why they continue to dominate the industry.

Image Source: Entertainment Era Instagram

Here’s the full list:

Danish Taimoor Fawad Khan Ahad Raza Mir Ali Raza Bilal Abbas Khan Wahaj Ali Humayun Saeed Samar Jafri Feroze Khan Ali Ansari

Top 10 Trending Female Actors of Pakistan in 2025

On the female front, Hania Aamir topped the list, thanks to her massive popularity, hit dramas, and strong social media presence that resonated with audiences worldwide. Industry icons Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar followed closely, delivering impactful performances that once again proved their versatility.

Image Source: Entertainment Era Instagram

Younger stars like Dananeer Mobeen, Durefishan Saleem, and Aina Asif also made their mark, showing how the new generation is rapidly shaping the future of Pakistani television.

The complete list includes: