Pigs, Pakistanis not allowed: Poster comes up on Indore’s food street

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 25th April 2025 7:48 pm IST
chhappan dukaan (56 stores) within Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India is being very vocal about Pakistan- X

Indore: Shopkeepers at the famous `56 Dukan’ food street in Indore city have put up a poster against Pakistan to protest the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

“Pigs & Pakistani citizens are not allowed at Chappan Dukan,” read the message in English on the poster.

It also featured a photo of a uniformed Pakistani army officer with a pig’s mouth superimposed on the face.

The poster caught attention of foodies visiting the street, and some were seen taking selfies with it.

‘No Pakistani stays in India beyond deadline’: Shah to all CMs

Gunjan Sharma, president of the 56 Dukan Vyapari Sangh, told PTI on Friday, “We want to send a message through this poster that after the Pahalgam terror attack, there is no place left for Pakistan in the civilized society of the world.”

The terrorists killed innocent people on the basis of their religion which has shamed humanity, he said, adding, “every Indian is angry over this cowardly act.

At least 26 people were killed and many others injured in the terrorist attack on Tuesday in Baisaran, a major tourist spot in Pahalgam in south Kashmir. Sushil Nathaniel (58) of Indore was among the victims.

