Islamabad: Pakistani entertainment industry aka Lollywood is all set to make a powerful entry into the OTT world, and leading the charge is none other than Pakistan’s first ever Netflix original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Currently in its final stages of production, the show is already creating a strong buzz online for all the right reasons.

And now, the latest update is that the highly anticipated series is expected to hit Netflix in June 2025, as per insiders and multiple Lollywood portals. While fans are thrilled, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Cast and Characters

The series is a star-studded affair, featuring 10 of the biggest names from the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Fawad Khan as Mehmood Akhtar Mahira Khan as Vittoria Akhtar Sanam Saeed as Rubina Akhtar Ahad Raza Mir as Sikandar Sheheryar Hamza Ali Abbasi as Jahanzaib Hania Aamir as Maryam Mehmood Maya Ali as Rahat Khushhal Khan as Zain Sheheryar Khan Iqra Aziz as Liza Mehmood Bilal Ashraf as Waqar Khan

More About Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on the best-selling 2013 Urdu novel by Farhat Ishtiaq. It follows the story of Sikandar, a Harvard law student with a haunting past, and Liza, a spirited artist with her own struggles. Their lives collide in Italy, where love, pain, and redemption come into play.

The series is being helmed by Momina Duraid and is being shot across Pakistan, the U.K., and Italy, under the banner of Momina Duraid Films FZ – LLC.

As Pakistan steps into the global OTT arena with this high-profile Netflix debut, fans can’t wait to see what this ambitious project has in store. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.