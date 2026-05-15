Pakistan’s answer to Dhurandhar sold just 22 tickets?

Hyderabad: Pakistan’s much-talked-about film Mera Lyari has landed in massive controversy after reports claimed the movie sold only 22 tickets in some theatres before screenings were reportedly stopped. The film, which was widely projected online as Pakistan’s response to Dhurandhar, failed to generate audience interest despite heavy pre-release buzz.

Directed by Abu Aleeha, Mera Lyari released on May 8 and focused on women’s football and life inside Karachi’s Lyari area. However, reports from Pakistani media suggested that occupancy remained extremely low from day one.

Mera Lyari Sold Only 22 Tickets?

The biggest talking point around the film has been the shocking “22 tickets sold” claim, which quickly went viral on social media. According to reports, several cinema halls allegedly removed the film within a day due to poor response and replaced it with movies that had better demand.

The reports triggered widespread trolling online, especially because the film had earlier gained attention for being labelled as Pakistan’s cinematic answer to Dhurandhar.

Why Was Mera Lyari Compared To Dhurandhar?

The comparisons started after Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon criticised Dhurandhar and described Mera Lyari as a film that would show the “real image” of Lyari.

While Dhurandhar portrayed Lyari through a dark crime and espionage backdrop, Mera Lyari focused on community life, football and the struggles of young girls trying to chase their dreams.

The political comments surrounding the film increased curiosity online, but that buzz reportedly did not convert into ticket sales.

Dhurandhar Continues Record-Breaking Run

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its dominant run worldwide.

The spy thriller has reportedly crossed Rs 1,350 crore globally, with strong collections both in India and overseas. Even though the film was not officially released in Pakistan, reports claimed pirated versions were widely watched there.

Director Abu Aleeha earlier clarified that Mera Lyari was never intended as a direct response to Dhurandhar. According to him, the film was completed months before Dhurandhar’s teaser release and was always planned as a grounded, emotional story about Lyari and its people.