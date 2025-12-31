Pakistan’s Dy PM Dar to visit China to attend strategic dialogue

The Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue will take place in Beijing on January 4, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
Islamabad: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit China later this week to co-chair the 7th round of a bilateral strategic dialogue.

Dar is undertaking the visit at the invitation of China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“The Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue is the highest consultative mechanism between Pakistan and China, providing a structured platform to review the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest,” the FO said.

During the dialogue, the two foreign ministers will also announce a series of initiatives and commemorative activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China in 2026.

The visit reflects the two countries’ shared determination to broaden and deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, while reaffirming their mutual commitment to regional peace, stability, and sustainable development, the FO said.

