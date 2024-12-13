Pakistan’s Imran Khan & Bushra Bibi face murder charges after soldier deaths

Islamabad: A murder case was filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and senior party leaders in connection with the deaths of paramilitary soldiers during a protest last month.

Three soldiers of paramilitary Rangers were crushed to death and another was seriously injured in a car accident allegedly driven by a PTI supporter during the protest in Islamabad.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Ramna Police Station in Islamabad on a complaint by a Rangers official, who claimed that the entire incident was planned in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, where Khan has been imprisoned, The Express Tribune newspaper reported on Friday.

The former prime minister and his wife have been named as the primary suspects and PTI leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur, Umar Ayub, Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Rauf Hassan, Hammad Azhar, and others have been accused of conspiring to carry out the plan, the report said.

The FIR alleged that the killing of the Rangers personnel occurred at the behest and under the orders of Khan, with the involvement of senior PTI leadership. It said that the plan was devised during various meetings between PTI leaders and certain prisoners at the jail, and its purpose was to target security forces.

The FIR further identified several witnesses to the plot, including prisoners, labourers, and secret police employees within the jail.

Additionally, the FIR stated that Bushra Bibi and other party leaders incited the public through a video message, urging them to rise against the army and government. The PTI leadership is accused of inciting rebellion and violence through their calls for public unrest.

According to political experts, the new case may add to the worries of Khan who already faces nearly 200 cases. A vast majority of them have been filed after his government fell in April 2022 following a no-confidence vote.