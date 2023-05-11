‘Palace On Wheels’: Inside Ajay Devgn’s multicrore vanity van

Mumbai: Lights, camera, luxury! The glitz and glamour of Bollywood extend beyond the silver screen and into the comfort of actors’ mobile homes (vanity vans). Vanity vans, which have become a status symbol for many film stars, have become an essential accessory for their hectic schedules.

Ajay Devgn’s vanity van takes the cake when it comes to luxurious mobile homes! The Singham actor’s caravan is not only stylish but also functional, with everything he needs to stay fit and healthy while on the road. With his hectic schedule, he doesn’t have time to waste, so he built the ultimate mobile gym to help him stay in shape while on set.

This four-wheeled mansion is also a true haven of comfort and luxury. Ajay’s van has it all, from a comfortable bedroom to a minibar and even an office and kitchen. When it comes to outdoor shoots, his vanity van serves as a makeup room as well as a resting spot, ensuring that he’s always at his best for the camera.

But Ajay Devgn isn’t the only celebrity who swears by the convenience and comfort of a vanity van. During shoots, many actors prefer to have their customized mobile homes nearby, serving as a second home away from home.

Who could blame them? With long days on set and hectic schedules, a vanity van is a welcome break from the hustle and bustle of showbiz. And with Dilip Chhabria’s designs, the possibilities are endless.

So, the next time you see a glamorous vanity van on Mumbai’s streets, remember that it’s more than just a vehicle; it’s a mobile mansion fit for a movie star!