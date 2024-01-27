‘Palace on wheels’: Inside Allu Arjun’s Rs 7 crore vanity van

Hyderabad: Everyone already knows about South Indian superstar Allu Arjun’s crazy, unstoppable passion for automobiles! He has an immense passion for cars and keeps adding luxurious and high-end vehicles to his already impressive garage.

Just some of the amazing cars he owns include the opulent BMW X5 and the exquisite Jaguar XJL. It’s clear that Allu’s love for automobiles is as grand as his life, which can be seen in the extraordinary performances he delivers in his movies as well as his futuristic and superb home in Hyderabad.

Now, let’s get into the details of this, hmm, lavish, oh yeah, very lavish vanity van that belongs to none other than Allu Arjun. Are you ready? I mean, who wouldn’t be?

Every time I buy something big in my life… there is only one thought in my mind … “ People have showered soo much love…it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all ❤️. It’s my Vanity Van “FALCON” pic.twitter.com/pSRBjIFfy0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 5, 2019

Allu Arjun’s Vanity Van Photos, Price, Details

Allu Arjun’s vanity van is nothing short of a dream come true! It’s a combination of luxury and comfort on wheels. With its sleek design and exquisite features, this vanity van is truly a haven on the move. His van named Falcon is said to be worth Rs 7 crore.

There are so many amazing features inside the van. Just imagine, you have a, fully furnished living area, a premium lounge, a super cozy bedroom, and, wait for it, an exclusive makeup room! I mean, seriously, everything you need is right here.

Reddy Customs had the honor of creating an extraordinary vanity van for Allu Arjun! The striking black color dominates both the inside and outside of this amazing vehicle, making it look uber-cool. Along with black, white and silver colors have also been incorporated to give it a futuristic touch.

Not only does this van boast an exceptional aesthetic, but it also offers astonishing customizations.