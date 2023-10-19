5 Hit movies rejected by Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, a popular Telugu actor who has featured in several blockbuster hits, is currently on cloud nine as he won the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards on Tuesday for Pushpa: The Rise Part 1. The actor is the recipient of several awards and has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list too. The actor popularly known as ‘Stylish Star’ is one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Let us take a look at the blockbuster movies which were rejected by Allu Arjun.

Movies Rejected By Allu Arjun

1. Arjun Reddy

You would be shocked to know that Allu Arjun rejected the top blockbuster film of Vijay Deverakonda ‘Arjun Reddy’. It is reported that Sandeep Reddy Vanga first approached Allu Arjun for the movie. The film has won several accolades and its Bollywood remake was made later.

2. Bhadra

The biggest movie of Ravi Teja’s career ‘Bhadra’ was a superhit Telugu movie. It was directed by Boyapati Srinu. It also stars Meera Jasmine, Prakash Raj and Sunil among others. It is reported that Allu Arjun was the first choice for the movie.

3. Liger

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the Liger film revolves around a young talented MMA fighter. The Telugu sports action film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, Mike Tyson among others.

It is reported that Puri Jagannadh first approached Allu Arjun to play a young MMA fighter. However, he rejected the film due to unknown reasons.

4. 100% Love

Released in 2011, 100% Love is directed by Sukumar. Reports claim that Allu Arjun was not keen to play romantic roles after which the film went to Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. Audiences praised the on screen jodi of Tamannaah Bhatia and Chay and it became a superhit at that time.

5. Geeta Govindham

The film was directed by Parasuram and it stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. It is reported that Allu Arjun turned down the offer as he couldn’t fit the role. The movie revolves around a young lecturer who falls for an independent level-headed woman. The movie was loved by audiences and it succeeded in collecting huge revenue.

Speaking about his upcoming movies, Allu Arjun is currently on Pushpa sequal (Pushpa: The Rule) which is tentatively slated to hit the screens in 2024.