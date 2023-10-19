List of 5 TOP Bollywood actors who never won National Film Award

Mumbai: Most of the actors do not only dream to accumulate wealth but they also work hard to earn awards and fame. In India, actors and artists are being honoured for their work by different platforms and receiving any award is really a pride moment for every artist.

The 69th National Film Awards (NFA) 2023 is currently making headlines as the ceremony was held on 17th of October to present awards to the actors. There are various talented actors in India and receiving ‘National Film Award for Best Actor’ which is also known as ‘Rajat Kamal Award for the Best Actor’ is what makes any actor feel special and euphoric.

Uttam Kumar was the first recipient of the National Film Award. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has won the most NFA awards followed by Kamal Hassan, Mammooty, Ajay Devgn, Sanjeen Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Dhanush and others.

This year Telugu superstar Allu Arjun received the award for his role in Pushpa: The Rise-Part 1. Let’s take a look at the popular actors who have not won NFA yet.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar and one of the most popular actors of the world, Shah Rukh Khan has never won a National Film Award. The actor has given several hits and has been serving the Indian film industry since decades.

King Khan has earlier said in an interview that he thinks all his performances so far don’t deserve a National Award. The ambitious actors’ films like Dil Se, Devdas, Swades, Chak De India and My Name Is Khan were earlier nominated for the award but he has not won it yet.

When asked about not winning a National Award, SRK once said, “If I didn’t get it, I didn’t deserve it. I don’t think any of my performances so far deserve a National Award.”

2. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s every film has a strong theme and impact on society. The actor is praised by everyone for doing projects with a great social message but still he has never won any National Award yet. Aamir might be waiting that someday his work will be recognised and he may get this award.

3. Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan too has not made it to NFA yet. The actor has served the industry for the past three decades and won several awards but he could not achieve the NFA award yet. Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3. It is unbelievable. Isn’t it?

4. Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is being praised for her acting skills everywhere and she comes up with bombshell performances every time. The actress has not won NFA yet despite noteworthy performances.

5. Rani Mukerji

First NFA award winner was Uttam Kumar who was awarded for his work in Antony Firingee which is Bengali language film. But here is the most loved Bengali actor of Bollywood who has not won the NFA ever in her career. Rani Mukerji won a National award for her contribution towards the cause of women’s safety and child trafficking after the Mardaani film but not for acting.

Yes, the actress did not win this award for acting yet.

Amitabh Bachchan is the most honoured actor with four awards. Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Ajay Devgn with three awards, while six actors—Mohanlal, Sanjeev Kumar, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, and Dhanush—have won the award two times. Two actors have achieved the honour for performing in two languages—Mithun Chakraborty (Hindi and Bengali) and Mammootty (Malayalam and English).