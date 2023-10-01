Palaniswami slams ruling DMK over Cauvery issue

Chennai: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday lashed out at the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery river dispute and wondered if Chief Minister M K Stalin was concerned about the people of the state on the matter.

The leader of opposition in the state assembly alleged that the DMK was “backing” the Congress government in Karnataka “with a view to ensure the businesses run by its family members” there should not be affected.

Also Read Review petition filed before Cauvery Water Management: Karnataka CM

The AIADMK general secretary also charged “puppet CM Stalin” with lacking any foresight, saying he released water from the Mettur Dam in Salem on June 12.

Believing in the government’s assurance, about 1.50 lakh farmers in the Cauvery delta region took up short-term ‘kuruvai’ crop over 5 lakh acres of land.

But now, crops on 3.50 lakh acres have withered and the rest were being taken up with well-water irrigation, Palaniswami said in a statement here.

“What should have the DMK government, which lacks efficient administration, done. It should have reduced the quantum of water released from Mettur Dam and ensured Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water from Karnataka for the months of June, July and August as per the law and through political pressure,” he said.

The DMK government was in “deep slumber” all through, used up the water in Mettur Dam, pointed fingers at the Centre for the sake of doing so but did not do anything constructive on the matter.

If Stalin was “really concerned” about the people of the state, including those from the Cauvery delta areas, he could have taken up the matter with the neighbouring state when he went to Bengaluru to attend the swearing-in of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress governemnt in June, the former CM said.

He could have held friendly talks then and ensured release of water when Karnataka had adequate storage in its reservoirs, Palaniswami said.

He also said Stalin could have made release of Cauvery water a pre-condition for his party’s continuation in the INDIA alliance, which also has Congress among others.

He could have at least made this an issue ahead of the INDIA bloc’s Bengaluru conference and stayed away, Palaniswami said.

“I insist this government to show concern for farmers at least now, convene an all-party meeting and take a firm step to uphold Tamil Nadu’s rights on the Cauvery issue and ensure water to the state,” he demanded.