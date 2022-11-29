Palestine: Hamas warns against Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa mosque

Hamas on November 27 warned Palestinians of an attack on Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces. The organisation’s spokesperson Abdul Latif Al-Qanou made the statement following a pledge by Israeli far-right extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir MK, the leader of Otzma Yehudit party, to change the status quo at the mosque.

“The threats of extremist Ben-Gvir, who has been named as Israel’s new Minister of Interior Security, to change the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque prove once again that the upcoming Israeli government has neo-fascist tendencies,” said Al-Qanou.

Also Read Plans for IIT campus in Abu Dhabi moving apace

He further stressed that the threats from Ben-Gvir will fail like all of the attempts by his predecessors, who tried to amend occupied Jerusalem to hide the “real history and original religious identity” of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Hamas spokesperson reiterated that the group would continue to strive for freedom from the Israeli occupation, Middle East Monitor reported.