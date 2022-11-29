Palestine: Hamas warns against Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa mosque

Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

Hamas on November 27 warned Palestinians of an attack on Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces. The organisation’s spokesperson Abdul Latif Al-Qanou made the statement following a pledge by Israeli far-right extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir MK, the leader of Otzma Yehudit party, to change the status quo at the mosque.

“The threats of extremist Ben-Gvir, who has been named as Israel’s new Minister of Interior Security, to change the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque prove once again that the upcoming Israeli government has neo-fascist tendencies,” said Al-Qanou.

He further stressed that the threats from Ben-Gvir will fail like all of the attempts by his predecessors, who tried to amend occupied Jerusalem to hide the “real history and original religious identity” of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Hamas spokesperson reiterated that the group would continue to strive for freedom from the Israeli occupation, Middle East Monitor reported.

