Palestine, Jordan, Egypt welcome US pullback from Gaza displacement plan

Ramallah: Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt welcomed US President Donald Trump’s retreat from his previous plan of displacing the more than 2 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued by the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the US retreat is an “encouraging step” and in the “right direction,” hoping it would lead to a political process based on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Abu Rudeineh also stressed the importance of continued Palestinian-Arab coordination, which he said could support an Arab-led vision for Gaza reconstruction and a political process that ensures the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Thursday, Hamas said that “if Trump were to abandon any idea of displacing the people of Gaza, that would be welcomed.”

In a statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem called on Trump to reinforce the position “by obligating the Israeli occupation to implement all the terms of the ceasefire agreement.”

Meanwhile, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry welcomed Trump’s reversal, reaffirming the kingdom’s commitment to peace efforts embraced by the region’s peoples.

Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah emphasised the importance of achieving a just and lasting peace, reiterating that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to security, stability, and peace.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry also expressed its appreciation for Trump’s remarks on not demanding the displacement of Gazans, saying these remarks “reflect an understanding of the urgency to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the enclave and the importance of working out fair and sustainable solutions to the Palestinian issue.”

“Nobody is expelling any Palestinians from Gaza,” Trump said on Wednesday, in response to a question during a joint press conference in the White House with visiting Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

In early February, Trump proposed a “Gaza Riviera” plan, which includes a US takeover of Gaza, the relocation of its residents, and its transformation into a Middle Eastern “Riviera.” The plan has been met with wide criticism in the Middle East and beyond.