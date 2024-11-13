Palestine planning Arab consultations on strategy for dealing with US

Ramallah: A Palestinian official has said that the Palestinian Authority is preparing to hold consultations with Arab countries to develop a strategy for dealing with the current and upcoming US administrations.

“We are set to hold consultations with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab countries to develop a vision and approach for two phases,” said Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary-General of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, in a statement to Palestine TV on Tuesday.

During the first phase, until January 20, 2025, when US President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sworn in and take office, the current US administration “is expected to push strongly to end the war in Palestine and Lebanon and to recognise the Palestinian state,” al-Sheikh added as reported by Xinhua news agency.

As for the second phase, when the US Republicans take power, Al-Sheikh noted, “With our Arab brothers, we seek to develop a comprehensive political approach regarding both the Gaza Strip and the future of the Palestinian cause.”

“We are working on formulating a joint position to present as an Arab initiative to the US and the international community in general,” he said, hoping this could be accomplished soon.

Al-Sheikh added that the Palestinian Authority is in contact with the US administration on multiple levels.