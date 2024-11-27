Palestine Solidarity Conference next Saturday

New Delhi: A major conference in solidarity with Palestine will be held in Delhi next Saturday, 30th November. The Conference will be held during 4-7 pm at Rajendra Bhawan in New Delhi. Major human rights activists will participate in the conference which is being organised by the All India Muslim Majlis-e Mushawarat (AIMMM).

AIMMM said in a statement here that the Palestinian people are undergoing these days their worst times in recent history. India has always stood by the side of Palestine and its people and this is the time to show our solidarity with the victims of the genocide taking place in Gaza and the unprecedented atrocities unleashed in West Bank and Lebanon.

Prominent speakers at the conference include Prof. Majoj Kumar Jha (MP), noted human rights activist Harsh Mander, Prof. Apoorvand, Prof. Achin Vinaik, Prof. Sandeep Pandey, noted farmer leader Dr Sunilam, Feroze Mithiborwala, Spokesperson of the Muslim Personal Law Board Dr SQR Ilyas, and ex-Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission, Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan.