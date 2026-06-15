Palestinian child dies after detention with father in Gaza

Gaza Strip: A three-year-old Palestinian child died on Monday, June 15, after being detained alongside his father in central Gaza, according to Palestinian media reports.

The child, identified as Ryan Bahaa Abu al-Ajeen, was reportedly detained in the Wadi al-Salqa area, east of Deir al-Balah. Both were later released, with the father sustaining moderate injuries.

Also Read Free Palestine: Stanford students walk out during Pichai speech

Ryan was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

📷 صورة | الطفل ريان بهاء أبو العجين، الذي استشهد بعد ساعات من اعتقاله من قبل الاحتلال مع والده في منطقة وادي السلقا شرقي دير البلح.



▪️وقد وصل ريان إلى المستشفى عقب الإفراج عنه وعن والده المصاب على طريق صلاح الدين، في وقت كان جيش الاحتلال قد ادعى فيه استهداف وقتل "مجموعة مسلحة"… pic.twitter.com/4bgoYTcIaj — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 15, 2026

There was no immediate response from the Israeli military regarding the reports.

The incident came despite a ceasefire agreement that has remained in effect in the Gaza Strip since October 10, 2025. Palestinian authorities have accused Israel of repeatedly breaching the truce.

Figures released by the Gaza Health Ministry show that 986 Palestinians have been killed and 3,138 injured in incidents linked to alleged ceasefire violations since the agreement took effect.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains severe, with hundreds of thousands of people continuing to live in makeshift shelters after large-scale destruction caused by months of conflict.

Palestinian health authorities say the war has killed about 73,000 people and injured more than 173,000 others since October 2023, while extensive damage has been inflicted on civilian infrastructure across the territory.