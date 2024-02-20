Palestinian death toll in Gaza exceeds 29,000: Ministry

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll resulting from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 29,000, the Gaza-based Health Ministry announced.

According to a press statement from the Ministry on Monday, the Israeli army has killed 107 Palestinians and wounded 145 more within the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

This latest update brings the total number of casualties to 29,092 deaths and 69,028 injuries since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, according to the statement.

It noted that some victims remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,400 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.