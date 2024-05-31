Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 36,224

The statement warned that the Israeli army left a large number of drones that continue to fire on residents.

Published: 31st May 2024 7:57 am IST
Palestinians pray by the bodies of relatives who were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes on the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip, at Rafah's Najjar hospital on February 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 36,224, according to a statement by health authorities in the Palestinian enclave.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 53 Palestinians and wounded 357 others, bringing the total number of injuries to 81,777 since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Local sources reported that Israeli troops have withdrawn from the western and southern regions of Jabalia in northern Gaza, while some soldiers remain in the northern and eastern areas of the city.

In a statement, the emergency committee in the northern Gaza Strip urged residents to “be patient and not return to the northern areas of the Gaza Strip at this time”.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st May 2024 7:57 am IST

