Palestinian journalist gang raped, tortured with dog at Sde Teiman: Report

Nearly five months after the horrific gang rape of Palestinian prisoners by Israeli soldiers at Sde Teiman detention centre, a new report has revealed that a journalist among the victims was subjected to sexual torture and even attacked by a trained dog.

A report by the Palestinian Centre for the Protection of Journalists describes the assault on the scribe as “one of the most serious crimes documented against journalists inside Israeli prisons.”

The gruesome incident dates back to July this year, when Israeli soldiers took the journalist, identified as “Yahya,” for the safety of his family, and seven other detainees, to a secluded place and gang raped them. The prisoners were handcuffed and blindfolded and mocked.

Yahya said the assault lasted for three minutes, leaving severe psychological trauma, unable to concentrate or function normally for more than two months. He described the deployment of dogs as a direct act of torture. He spent 20 months in Israeli prisons, three in Sde Teiman and one in Ofer.

Doctors and human rights advocates said he suffers from acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The journalist organisation stated Yahya’s testimony is a clear indication of gross international conventions violations that prohibit torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army is believed to have detained thousands of Palestinians, including women, children, and medics. The death toll has surpassed 70,000, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Saturday.