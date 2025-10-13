Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi shot dead amid clashes in Gaza

Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi was on Sunday, October 12 shot-dead during clashes in Gaza city. The incident comes days after a ceasefire agreement was reached by Hamas and Israel.

According to Al Jazeera, the 28-year-old journalist was shot by members of a militia while covering clashes in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza. Aljafarawi was reportedly missing since Sunday morning. “The clashes in Gaza City involved “an armed militia affiliated with the (Israeli) occupation,” a source from Gaza’s Ministry of Interior, was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera Arabic.

According to the ministry of interior, militia members killed people returning from southern Gaza to Gaza City. The ministry has issued warnings to people that the situation in Gaza is tense despite the ceasefire agreement.

In an interview with Al Jazeera in January 2025, Aljafarawi expressed fear and said he was living in fear while being displaced from Northern Gaza.

“All the scenes and situations I went through during these 467 days will not be erased from my memory. All the situations we faced, we will never be able to forget them,” the journalist was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

He further said that he received threats from Israel due to his work.

“Honestly, I lived in fear for every second, especially after hearing what the Israeli occupation was saying about me. I was living life second to second, not knowing what the next second would bring,” he had said during the interview.

Over 270 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023.