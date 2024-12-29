Palestinian journalist Shaza Al-Sabbagh shot dead in West Bank

A 22-year Palestinian journalist Shaza Al-Sabbagh was shot dead during a raid by the Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces in Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

Shaza, who studied journalism at Al-Quds University, was shot in the head when she was leaving her home with her mother and two small children to buy some necessities from a nearby grocery store on Saturday evening, December 28.

عائلة الصحفية شذى الصباغ، تروي تفاصيل اسـ ـتـ ـشـ ـهادها بعد إطلاق النار عليها بشكل مباشر من قبل قناص السلطة أمام منزلها في مخيم جنين. pic.twitter.com/bHCqJ4a63D — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 28, 2024

Shaza’s family accused PA members of killing their daughter, while a security spokesperson denied responsibility and accused the “Jenin Battalion” of involvement, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

تغطية صحفية: من مكان استشـ.ـهاد الصحفية شذى الصباغ برصاص أجهزة السلطة في مخيم جنين. pic.twitter.com/6YT6aZzv5b — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 28, 2024

In a statement published on facebook, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) mourned the killing of Shaza. It urged the establishment of an independent investigation committee, including union representation, to investigate the incident and hold responsible parties accountable, ensuring justice for the killers.

The syndicate has reiterated its commitment to defending journalists’ rights and protecting media professionals despite the challenges they face in their professional roles.

Shaza was the sister of Moatasem Sabbagh who was slain in a clash with Israeli forces last year.

This comes as Palestinian security forces have been waging a military operation in the Jenin camp with the goal of targeting ‘outlaws’ for more than three weeks.

The authority’s campaign was initiated amid the Israeli army’s intensified attacks on the camp, resulting in the deaths and injuries of numerous occupation soldiers.