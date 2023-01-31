Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in southern West Bank: Medics

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Nsim Abu Fouda, 24, died after he was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 31st January 2023 6:55 am IST
Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in southern West Bank: Medics
Israeli soldiers

Ramallah: A Palestinian was killed on Monday morning by Israeli soldiers in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Nsim Abu Fouda, 24, died after he was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers.

However, Palestinian eyewitnesses said Israeli soldiers stationed at one of the Israeli army checkpoints in the city centre opened fire at a Palestinian car and seriously wounded Abu Fouda. He died from his wounds in hospital.

Also Read

The Israeli authorities did not comment on the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Health Ministry, it is the third killing of Palestinians in the West Bank in the last 24 hours. Since January 1, the Israeli Army has killed 34 Palestinians, including children and women, in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button