Palestinian killed during Hebron clashes with Israeli troops

Tel Aviv: A Palestinian teen was killed and two others were wounded on Tuesday during the clash with the Israel Defence Forces in the West Bank city of Hebron.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry identified the victim as 17-year-old Moemen Yassin Jaber, who was taken to hospital after taking a bullet to the chest. The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter, the Times of Israel reported.

Among the other two injured victims, one of them is identified as a 15-year-old teen and another unidentified individual was wounded during the clashes. The report did not specify whether the casualties were armed.

The Hebron clashes came hours after three armed Palestinians were killed during an Israeli counterterrorism raid in the West Bank city of Nablus. During that operation, a wanted Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades operative was killed.

According to the Palestinian Authority health ministry, three Palestinians were killed and 40 were wounded and at least four were in critical condition. The ministry identified the dead as Nabulsi, Islam Subuh, and Hassin Jamal Taha.

Thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral held later in the day for the gunmen, according to the Times of Israel.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades is a coalition of armed groups associated with the Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah party. The terror group has carried out joint attacks with Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank.

The operation came within 48 hours after Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) reached a ceasefire after three days of armed conflict in and around the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the US on Monday welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza and reiterated his country’s commitment to Israel’s security.

On Sunday, the PIJ active in the Gaza Strip announced that it had reached a cease-fire agreement with Israel. Israel also confirmed the Egyptian-brokered deal that ends the Israeli airstrikes and the barrage of Palestinian rockets.

US President Joe Biden also welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based militants after three days of hostilities, the worst incident between the two since the 11 days of war last year.

Biden said the US has worked with officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, and others throughout the region to encourage a swift resolution to the conflict.

Crossings into Gaza have been closed and power shortages are affecting essential facilities and supplies. Hundreds of buildings and homes have been destroyed or damaged, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless, said the spokesperson.