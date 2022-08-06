Palestinian man killed as Israeli bombardment of Gaza enters 2nd day

A Palestinian man was killed on Saturday morning— on the second day of the Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Palestinian man identified as Tamim Ghassan Hijazi, from the town of Bani Suhaila, was killed in an attack on the southern town of Khan Younis.

On Saturday morning, Israeli warplanes launched new raids on the Gaza Strip, as part of a military operation launched by Israel on Friday afternoon.

تغطية صحفية: صورة الـــشهيد تميم غسان حجـــازي الذي ارتقى بقصــف للاحتلال شرق خانيونس جنوب قطاع #غزة. pic.twitter.com/cDlfCXcXiP — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 6, 2022

تغطية صحفية: "والد الشاب تميم حجازي يودعه بالدموع بعد ارتقائه إثر قصف للاحتلال شرق خانيونس جنوب قطاع غزة، صباح اليوم".#غزة_تحت_القصف pic.twitter.com/iaX3YIqAo5 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 6, 2022

On Saturday, Israeli warplanes continued their attacks in the north, centre and south of the Gaza Strip causing damage to homes and property.

Also Read Palestinians fires over 100 rockets at Israel after airstrikes on Gaza

The death toll since Israel began its latest offensive on the Gaza Strip is now 11, including a five-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman.

More than 80 people have been wounded so far, with many in critical condition, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

📊 إنفوجرافيك صفا | حصيلة العدوان الإسرائيلي على قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/8QQ43WVQWH — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) August 6, 2022

#غزة الان

غارات من الطيران الحربي الاسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/IVffxcKoBb — أنس المعراوي (@anasanas84) August 5, 2022

During the night, Israeli planes continued to bombard several areas in the besieged sector, while over 100 of Palestinian missiles were fired in response, which led to the sound of sirens throughout the Israeli cities in the south.

Also Read Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 8 people, 40 injured

Israel stated that it has arrested 19 members of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in raids across the occupied West Bank, after carrying out airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip.

وداع الشاب عصام يونس لوالده لحظة اعتقاله من مخيم قلنديا شمال القدس pic.twitter.com/fk8qXjsTes — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) August 6, 2022

The Israeli attack on Friday is the most serious round of violence since the 2021 war in May.

During the 11-day campaign in 2021, the Israeli army killed 256 Palestinians, including 66 children. And in Israel, 13 people were killed by Palestinian rockets, including two children.