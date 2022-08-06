Palestinian man killed as Israeli bombardment of Gaza enters 2nd day

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 6th August 2022 5:01 pm IST
Palestinian man killed as Israeli bombardment of Gaza enters second day
Tamim Ghassan Hijazi (Photo: qudsn/twitter)

A Palestinian man was killed on Saturday morning— on the second day of the Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Palestinian man identified as Tamim Ghassan Hijazi, from the town of Bani Suhaila, was killed in an attack on the southern town of Khan Younis.

On Saturday morning, Israeli warplanes launched new raids on the Gaza Strip, as part of a military operation launched by Israel on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, Israeli warplanes continued their attacks in the north, centre and south of the Gaza Strip causing damage to homes and property.

The death toll since Israel began its latest offensive on the Gaza Strip is now 11, including a five-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman.

More than 80 people have been wounded so far, with many in critical condition, according to the Palestinian health ministry. 

During the night, Israeli planes continued to bombard several areas in the besieged sector, while over 100 of Palestinian missiles were fired in response, which led to the sound of sirens throughout the Israeli cities in the south.

Israel stated that it has arrested 19 members of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in raids across the occupied West Bank, after carrying out airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attack on Friday is the most serious round of violence since the 2021 war in May.

During the 11-day campaign in 2021, the Israeli army killed 256 Palestinians, including 66 children. And in Israel, 13 people were killed by Palestinian rockets, including two children.

