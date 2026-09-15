Palestinian man shot dead in Israeli dawn raid in West Bank

West Bank: Israeli forces shot dead a 54-year-old Palestinian man during a dawn raid in the occupied West Bank near Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, September 15.

The ministry’s statement said that the victim, Ziad Mohammed Jaber, was killed in Israeli fire in the Umm al-Sharayet neighbourhood in the city of Al-Bireh.

Israeli special forces raided Jaber’s home and opened fire at him, local residents said. Emergency workers initially treated him for the gunshot wounds he sustained in his abdomen and thigh and performed CPR at the scene. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

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In a separate Israeli drone attack in Gaza City, one Palestinian was killed and several injured.

Israel has continued attacks in the West Bank and Gaza, despite a US-backed ceasefire in place since October 2025. As many as 73,786 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s military action in October 2023, and an additional 1,372 people have been killed following the “ceasefire.”

WHO to halt supplying to 20 Gaza hospitals, health centres

The Gaza Health Ministry has announced that the World Health Organisation will halt supplying diesel to more than 20 hospitals and health centres in Gaza due to lack of funding.

The ministry Director-General Dr Munir al-Bursh said in a video statement that health facilities were already operating on small quantities, barely enough to keep functioning, describing the fuel cut as a “new crisis and further strangulation.”

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“Their suspension will not merely switch off generators; it will shut down operating rooms and intensive care units, disable ventilators and oxygen systems, and endanger newborns in incubators, dialysis patients, the wounded, and people with chronic illnesses,” he wrote in another post on X.

“Ambulance services and the cold chain for medicines and vaccines will also be paralysed. This is not a temporary fuel crisis. It is another link in a systematic policy of strangulation and deprivation, pushing hospitals toward complete shutdown and exposing patients to preventable death,” Al-Bursh added.

He called on donors, the WHO, and the international community to take action against the decision.