Two children among 4 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza

The latest strikes come amid fragile Gaza ceasefire.

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Lana and Bana Ahmed, sisters killed in Gaza strike.
Lana and Bana Ahmed. Photo: X

Four Palestinians were killed on Thursday, September 10, after an Israeli drone struck a home in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Two of those killed were sisters, Lana and Bana Ahmed. They were reportedly asleep at home with their parents when the strike hit the family’s home in Jabalya refugee camp.

Wafa reported that the bodies were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after a home belonging to the Ahmed family was hit. Several other Palestinians were injured, while some people were believed to remain missing under the rubble.

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A Palestinian security source in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, said Israeli warplanes also struck Beit Lahia after midnight and separately targeted the heart of the Jabalia refugee camp. The source said Israeli forces also fired on tents housing displaced people and ambulances.

“Israel continues its violations in the Gaza Strip,” the security source said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the reported strike. The military said its forces had struck Hamas weapons storage facilities in three areas across Gaza on Wednesday, September 9.

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Wafa also reported that Israeli forces shelled areas east of Gaza City, while Israeli naval boats opened heavy fire towards waters off Khan Younis and eastern areas of the central Gaza Strip.

Israel agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire in October last year, but Israeli forces have since advanced further into parts of Gaza. The military has previously said it carries out strikes in response to threats against its forces under the ceasefire.

The death toll in Gaza has reached 73,669, with 174,652 people wounded since October 2023, according to Palestinian medical sources. The figure includes 1,358 Palestinians killed since the October 2025 ceasefire.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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