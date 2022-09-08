Palestinian PM urges pressure on Israel over polls in East Jerusalem

Ramallah: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has urged the international community to pressure Israel to allow elections to be held in occupied territories, including East Jerusalem.

Ishtaye made the call during a meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah with the Norwegian special envoy to the Middle East, Hilde Haraldstad, according to an official statement.

He urged the international community to compel the Israeli side to stop its piracy of Palestinian money and all illegal deductions of Palestinian tax revenue, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ishtaye briefed Haraldstad on the escalated measures taken by Israel, particularly the extrajudicial killings, arrests, the daily incursions into al-Aqsa mosque and the Palestinian territories, and confiscation of land for settlement expansion.

They also discussed the donors’ conference scheduled for October in New York and ways to make it a success, so as to mobilise political support and come up with an international vision to preserve the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

