Palestinian PM: Israel’s closure of Palestinian NGOs void, illegal

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th September 2022 4:03 pm IST
Palestinian PM: Israel's closure of Palestinian NGOs void, illegal
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye

Ramallah: Israel’s closure of Palestinian human rights groups and NGOs is “void and illegal”, Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said here.

Ishtaye’s made the remarks during his visit to a Palestinian NGO in the West Bank city of Ramallah, which was closed by Israel in August, reports Xinhua news agency.

Accompanying him on the trip were diplomats from different countries, the EU, as well as members of international rights groups.

MS Education Academy

On August 18, the Israeli army closed seven Palestinian NGOs and confiscated their property.

The military posted a notice in Arabic and Hebrew, saying the closed NGOs were working for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Ishtaye contended that the closed NGOs “operate within the framework of Palestinian law after obtaining the official license from the Palestinian government”.

“The occupying power (Israel) has no right in any way to attack the Palestinian freedoms and Palestinian institutions,” he said.

Also Read
Israeli forces conduct raids at offices of NGOs in Palestine

Ishtaye noted that the main task of the human rights institutions “is to expose the violations committed by the Israeli authorities in a systematic and organised manner against the Palestinian people”.

The directors of the seven closed NGOs defied the Israeli army’s orders and reopened their closed offices.

Ishtaye told the diplomats and rights activists that the Israeli army had killed 85 Palestinians since early January, adding more than 1,500 were arrested all over the West Bank during daily Israeli army raids on Palestinian towns and cities.

Sven Kon von Burgsdorff, the EU ambassador to the Palestinian territories, said he strongly condemns the Israeli decision “and the fierce attack launched by the Israeli forces when they stormed the offices of the NGOs and seized its property and files”.

He affirmed that the EU would continue supporting and funding these institutions and support in their steps to confront this decision.

Von Burgsdorff praised the role and effectiveness of the closed NGOs in the field of human rights.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button