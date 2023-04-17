Palestinian President Abbas arrives in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks in response to an official invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He was received upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Deputy Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region, Prince Badr bin Sultan, and a number of officials.

President Abbas is accompanied on this visit by the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein Al-Sheikh, and the head of the Palestinian Intelligence Service, Majed Faraj.

Abbas will hold meetings with its leaders about the Palestinian issue and Arab relations, and what the Palestinian people are suffering from, and Jerusalem is among the priorities of the dialogue.

الرئيس الفلسطيني يصل إلى جدة، وفي مقدمة مستقبليه سمو الأمير بدر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز.https://t.co/Ll64aQRDp1#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/gIivj20YfM — واس العام (@SPAregions) April 17, 2023

Abbas will talk at length with King Salman and Crown Prince “about the Zionist crime in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the suffering of the Palestinian people in terms of killing, displacement, and blowing up and demolishing homes.”

On Friday night, April 14, Saudi Arabia hosted a “consultative meeting” in which the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the Sultanate of Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, and the diplomatic advisor to the UAE President Anwar Gargash participated, condemning “Israel’s illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.”