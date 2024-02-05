Palestinian President urges UN to stop Israeli attacks

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to step up international efforts to stop the ongoing Israeli “aggression” against the Palestinian people.

Abbas made the remarks on Sunday during his meeting at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Abbas called on Guterres to continue his personal efforts and intensify international efforts “to withdraw Israeli occupation forces from the entire Gaza Strip and not to confiscate any inch of its land,” WAFA reported.

Abbas underlined the need to ensure an increase in humanitarian aid, relief materials, and shelter for the Palestinians.

He also stressed the importance of preventing the displacement of Palestinians and stopping all attacks by “occupation forces and settlers”, as well as the release of all Palestinian clearance funds.

Abbas said it was important to achieve full membership for the State of Palestine in the United Nations through a decision of the Security Council and holding an international peace conference to ensure the withdrawal of Israelis from Palestine.