Palestinian prisoner Bashir Al-Khatib walks free after 35 years

Palestinian prisoner Bashir Abdullah Kamel Al-Khatib was released by Israeli authorities after being held in prison for 35 years, Wafa News Agency reported.

Sixty-year-old Al-Khatib was detained on January 1, 1988, and sentenced to life in prison to 35 years in 2012.

He was charged with possessing weapons and explosives and carrying out commando operations that led to the killing of settlers.

مصادر محلية: "الإفراج عن الأسير بشير الخطيب من داخل الخط الأخضر، بعد اعتقال استمرّ 35 عام في سجون الاحتلال". pic.twitter.com/MLYSMRzfI7 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 6, 2023

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Center for Studies, Al-Khatib was subjected to various types of harassment and violations by the Israeli prisons authority, adding that the occupation refused to include his name in the 2011 loyalty exchange deal.

The number of detainees before the so-called Oslo Accords in 1994 decreased to 22 after Al-Khatib’s release.

There are currently about 4,900 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons, including 160 children. As many as 1,000 people are being held without trial or charge.