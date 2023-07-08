Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank’s Nablus

Two Palestinians were killed and three others injured during raid carried out by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, on Friday morning, Shehab News Agency reported.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the martyrs were identified as 34-year-old Khairi Shaheen and 32-year-old Hamza Maqbool.

They were suspected of carrying out a shooting attack on an Israeli police vehicle in the West Bank this week.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said that the Israeli forces surrounded a house where the two were holed up and that they were “executed”.

تغطية صحفية: "حمزة مقبول وخيري شاهين اللذين ارتقيا برصاص الاحتلال في نابلس صباح اليوم". pic.twitter.com/oTpxHO0AZu — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) July 7, 2023

Friday’s deaths are part of a year-long spiral that shows no sign of abating despite Israel’s heavy-handed attack on the Jenin refugee camp on July 3 and 4.

Israel has launched raids in the West Bank for 16 months, in response to a series of Palestinian attacks against Israelis last spring.

Over 140 Palestinians have been killed this year in the West Bank, and Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis have killed at least 27 people, including a shooting last month that killed four settlers.

Israel says most of the Palestinian dead were militants. However, stone-throwing youths protesting against the incursions and people who did not take part in the confrontations were killed.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the Israeli army’s excessive use of force in the West Bank’s occupied Jenin refugee camp in its biggest operation in two decades.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed in the two-day raid on the refugee camp and injured over 100 civilians, forced thousands to flee, damaged schools, hospitals, disrupted water and electricity networks.

Israeli forces prevented injured patients from receiving medical care.

Israel must comply with international law obligations, as airstrikes conflict with law enforcement operations, Guterres added.

Guterres strongly condemn all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror.