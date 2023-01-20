Palestinian prisoner Maher Younis freed from Israeli jail after 40 yrs

Maher Younis, the second longest serving Palestinian in Israeli prisons, was arrested in 1983 and convicted, along with his cousin Karim Younis, in Israeli courts of killing an Israeli soldier in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Syria in 1980.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 20th January 2023 1:31 pm IST
Second longest-serving Palestinian prisoner Maher Younis in Israeli jail freed after 40 years
Maher Younis (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

The second longest-serving Palestinian prisoner, Maher Younis, embraced freedom on Thursday morning, after serving four decades in Israeli prisons, Palestinian News Agency reported.

65-year-old Maher was released from Eshel prison near Beer Sabe’ (Beer Sheva) in southern Israel.

Also Read
Israel frees Palestinian prisoner Karim Younis after 40 yrs in jail

Upon his release, Maher visited the grave of his father, who died in 2008. His mother showered him with petals when he arrived at his home, where he was arrested at the age of 25.

He was arrested in 1983 and convicted, along with his cousin Karim Younis, in Israeli courts of killing an Israeli soldier in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Syria in 1980.

Maher and Karim were sentenced to death by hanging. Their sentence was changed to life imprisonment, then reduced to 40 years in 2011.

Maher held the title of Dean of Prisoners during the past two weeks, and it is the title that was unique to his cousin Karim as the longest-serving prisoner until he was released on January 5, 2023.

Israel holds 4,700 Palestinian prisoners in its prisons, including 150 children and 29 women, according to the Prisoners’ Club.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button