Palestinian prisoner suffering from cancer loses ability to eat

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said that prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid lost his ability to consume food, in addition to the sharp loss of weight, and the intensity of the pain in his body, particularly in his chest, doubled.

Nasser Abu Hamid also began to suffer from difficulty in speaking, as a result of the continued spread of cancer in his body.

The Prisoner Club confirmed, in a press statement, on Sunday, that the recent medical reports indicate the continuous and rapid deterioration of his health, as he is being provided with analgesics and pain relievers after doctors decided to stop his chemotherapy. He was accompanied by an oxygen tube all the time.

He had recently contracted pneumonia, which exacerbated his pain, specifically in the chest, where he was transferred at the time to the hospital, and then the prison administration returned him to Ramla prison, which is considered one of the worst prisons in which sick prisoners are held, and in which many of them were martyred.

In its statement, the Prisoners Authority said that it “seeks the urgent release of the prisoner,” calling for the mobilization of all forces for him because of the seriousness of the health condition he has reached, and the inability of his body to bear the doses of treatment, warning against his death at any moment.

Abu Hamid’s last days

It is noteworthy that the doctors, in the month of September, issued a medical report in which they recommended his release in his last days.

A court session was held for him, to consider the request for his release by a committee of the judicial system of the occupation, and the request was rejected, noting that the session was postponed twice within less than a month, after the objection of the occupation prosecution.

In light of this, his lawyer submitted again to consider the request for his release, and a new date was set for a new hearing in the Central Court of Occupation on October 23.

About Abu Hamid

As per multiple media reports, Abu Hamid was born on October 5, 1972, in the Nusseirat camp in Gaza, and began his struggle in childhood when he faced arrest for the first time at the age of 11, faced the occupation bullets, and was seriously injured.

He was arrested for four months before the 1987 uprising, and this was repeated after a while, and the Israeli occupation sentenced him to two and a half years in prison, then he was released and re-arrested in 1990, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was imprisoned in 1996, and he spent three years there.

During the Al-Aqsa Intifada, Abu Hamid got involved in resisting the occupation and was arrested in 2002 and sentenced to life imprisonment 7 times, while still in captivity.

The prisoner, Abu Hamid, faced difficult health conditions as a result of the injuries he sustained from the bullets of the occupation until he was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2021, in its final stage.

Five other brothers of Abu Hamid are serving life sentences, including Nasr, Muhammad and Sharif, who were arrested with him during the Al-Aqsa Intifada. His brother Abdel Moneim Abu Hamid was martyred in 1994.

Their mother has repeatedly been deprived of visiting them. His father before his death faced abuse for decades. The family home has been demolished five times, most recently in 2019.