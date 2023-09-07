Palestinian teen stabs two people in East Jerusalem: Police

Video footage circulating on social media shows the youth attacking a man from behind before a third person rushed to help the victim.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th September 2023 1:51 pm IST
Palestinian teen stabs two people in East Jerusalem: Police
Photo: AP

Jerusalem: A Palestinian teenager carried out a stabbing attack in East Jerusalem’s Old City, injuring two people, the Israeli police said.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the youth attacking a man from behind before a third person rushed to help the victim, and the youth then fled the scene.

The 17-year-old suspect was caught after a manhunt and taken into custody, the police said on Wednesday in a statement, releasing a photo of a butcher knife suspected to have been used by the attacker, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service said in a statement that one of the victims sustained severe wounds and the other was lightly injured.

