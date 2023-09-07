Palestinian teen stabs two people in East Jerusalem: Police

Jerusalem: A Palestinian teenager carried out a stabbing attack in East Jerusalem’s Old City, injuring two people, the Israeli police said.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the youth attacking a man from behind before a third person rushed to help the victim, and the youth then fled the scene.

Also Read South Korea to be guest of honour at 42nd Sharjah Intl Book Fair

The 17-year-old suspect was caught after a manhunt and taken into custody, the police said on Wednesday in a statement, releasing a photo of a butcher knife suspected to have been used by the attacker, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service said in a statement that one of the victims sustained severe wounds and the other was lightly injured.