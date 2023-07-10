Palestinian woman shot at by Israeli forces in Jerusalem

The attack comes at a time during heightened tension between Israel and the Palestinians over the past year and a half.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th July 2023 6:29 pm IST
Palestinian woman injured by Israeli forces in alleged stabbing attack in Jerusalem
From the scene, shortly after the Palestinian woman was shot on Sunday. Photo: Arab48

A 60-year-old Palestinian woman was injured by Israeli forces bullet after she tried to stab a security guard at a light rail station near Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem on Sunday, Palestinian media reported.

The security guard was not injured and shot the assailant in the leg. She was arrested shortly afterwards.

Also Read
BBC apologizes after anchor says ‘Israeli forces are happy to kill children’

According to Haaretz, a woman put her hand into her bag when the security guard instructed her to remove it. She pulled out a knife and the guard shot her in the leg.

MS Education Academy

The woman has received medical treatment and is in stable condition.

The attack comes at a time of heightened tension between Israel and the Palestinians with military attacks in the West Bank and several deadly Palestinian terror attacks, over the past year and a half.

Since July 3, Israeli forces have killed 18 Palestinians in one of the most deadly weeks in the West Bank for months.

This year, over 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, including 33 children, at a rate of more than one fatality per day.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th July 2023 6:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button