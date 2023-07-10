Palestinian woman shot at by Israeli forces in Jerusalem

A 60-year-old Palestinian woman was injured by Israeli forces bullet after she tried to stab a security guard at a light rail station near Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem on Sunday, Palestinian media reported.

The security guard was not injured and shot the assailant in the leg. She was arrested shortly afterwards.

According to Haaretz, a woman put her hand into her bag when the security guard instructed her to remove it. She pulled out a knife and the guard shot her in the leg.

The woman has received medical treatment and is in stable condition.

تغطية صحيفة: "إصابة سيدة فلسطينية برصاص قوات الاحتلال في قدمها قرب حي الشيخ جراح بالقدس المحتلة بزعم محاولتها تنفيذ عملية طعن". pic.twitter.com/7h3kDZm1NA — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 9, 2023

مصادر محلية: "لحظة اعتقال قوات الاحتلال لسيدة فلسطينية بعد إصابتها بالرصاص الحي قرب حي الشيخ جراح في القدس المحتلة". pic.twitter.com/VusMMqu6Z8 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 9, 2023

The attack comes at a time of heightened tension between Israel and the Palestinians with military attacks in the West Bank and several deadly Palestinian terror attacks, over the past year and a half.

Since July 3, Israeli forces have killed 18 Palestinians in one of the most deadly weeks in the West Bank for months.

This year, over 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, including 33 children, at a rate of more than one fatality per day.