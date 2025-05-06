Palestinian woman uses makeshift inhaler to save 3-yr-old daughter

A woman in Palestine found a makeshift inhaler to save her daughter, who was struggling to breathe. Initially, the doctors managed to save the minor girl who suffered a major asthma attack.

Despite the doctors’ efforts, 3-year-old Mayaan struggled to breathe while the mother was anxiously waiting at the field hospital in Gaza, demanding a long-term solution to asthma.

The woman, identified as Maram Manaa, felt a sigh of relief when the doctor returned with an inhaler fixed to a water bottle. According to Middle East Eye, essential supplies to Gaza have been blocked by Israel for over two months, doctors are now resorting to desperate alternatives to medically approved devices that have been exhausted.

The woman said that Mayaan has been suffering from asthma for two years, and it has worsened since the start of the Israeli offensive in October 2023. The woman stayed in touch with Mayaan’s doctor in Gaza; however, reaching the hospital became impossible.

It is to be noted that at the start of the offensive, the Israeli military expelled a large number of Palestinians from Gaza. Weeks later, it sealed off the north entirely and began targeting anyone trying to cross from the south or centre.

This left number patients cut off from their doctors, hospitals, and any chance of proper care. Narrating the struggles with Mayaan’s health, Manaa said her daughter used to rely on Ventolin nebulisers, but as her condition deteriorated, the treatment became nothing more than a temporary fix.

Despite the ceasefire in January 2025, when Israeli forces withdrew from the Netzarim corridor and briefly reopened movement between Gaza’s north and south, Manaa still couldn’t take her daughter back to al-Nasr Hospital in Gaza City.

The hospital had been stormed and bombed by Israeli forces. It was no longer operational.

Gaza’s healthcare system has been devastated – hospitals shelled, medical staff targeted, and critical supplies cut off by a prolonged Israeli blockade.