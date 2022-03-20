Palestinians condemn Israel’s crackdown on peaceful settlement protest

Jerusalem: The Palestinian Authority (PA) has condemned the Israeli crackdown on peaceful anti-settlement protest, as well as the abuse of unarmed civilians taking part, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned, “the brutal repression practiced by the Israeli forces against the peaceful marches, calling on the countries of the world that sing about human rights to provide international protection for the Palestinian citizen.”

It considered the violent suppression of the peaceful marches is an Israeli attempt to break the will of steadfastness among the Palestinians to force them to accept settlement.

The statement held the Israeli government responsible for violations and violent aggression against peaceful marches, warning against dealing with repression and abuse of defenceless Palestinians as figures of statistics or as things that have become routine that do not require any international position or condemnation.

Dozens of Palestinians were injured by live and rubber-coated metal bullets and suffocated.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its crews working in the field dealt with seven injuries with rubber-coated metal bullets and dozens of cases of suffocation during confrontations with the Israeli army that took place in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan south and east of the city of Nablus.

Two Palestinian youths were wounded with live bullets, and three others were wounded with metal bullets, and dozens of cases of suffocation during similar confrontations that broke out in the centre of Hebron, in rejection of the Israeli measures in the city.

For years, every week, Palestinians organize anti-settlement rallies in several villages and towns across the West Bank. More than 666,000 Jewish settlers currently live in more than 145 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967 and built settlements on it, which are considered in violation of international law.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as “occupied territories” and considers all Jewish settlement-building activities there as illegal.